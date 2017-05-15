Average age of first-time mothers on the rise

Staff writer, with CNA

The average age of first-time mothers in Taiwan was 30.7 last year, an increase of 2.2 years from 2007, according to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior.

The average age of first-time mothers has increased every year since 2007, when it was 28.5 years.

Ministry figures released on Saturday show that the average age of women marrying for the first time has increased from 28.06 in 2007 to 30.04 last year.

It attributed the increase to changing social norms that have resulted in fewer people willing to follow traditional ideas of marriage.

Last year, 207,600 babies were born in the nation, a decrease of 5,493, or 2.6 percent, from the previous year, the data show.

The average age of women giving birth increased from 29.5 in 2007 to 31.9 last year, according to the data.

They also show that most of the babies born last year were born to women aged between 30 and 34, accounting for 39.85 percent of all women giving birth that year.

They were followed by 23.51 percent in the 25-to-29 age group and 23.25 percent in the 35-to-39 age group.

Of the newborn children, 50.9 percent were the mother’s first child, 37.8 percent the second and 11.3 percent were at least the third child.

Since 2007, more than 88 percent of newborns have been first or second children, according to the data.

In terms of places of birth, New Taipei City was home to the most newborns last year with 34,148 babies, followed by Taipei with 27,785 and Taichung with 25,653.

The highest crude birth rate in the nation was in Lienchiang County on the Matsu Islands with 12.8 per 1,000 births last year, while the lowest was in Chiayi County with 5.6 per 1,000 births.

Comparing last year’s crude birth rates with those in 2007, the largest increase of 2.1 per 1,000 births was recorded in Taipei, according to the data.