CKS Memorial Hall height restrictions to be eased: Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

After 39 years, a height limitation on buildings near Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei could be relaxed, city officials said on Thursday.

The Taipei Urban Planning Commission reached a resolution after discussions on a proposal to revise the building height limit in the special zone surrounding the hall from 53m to 65m, equivalent to an additional four stories.

The maximum height of buildings situated on Xinyi Road Sec. 1 and Aiguo East Road would be raised from 53m to 65m, while the limitation in the rest of the special zone would remain unchanged, according to the resolution.

The resolution has to be approved by the Taipei City Council before it can be implemented, the Department of Urban Development said.

It said the plan to relax the building height limitation was brought up by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) after he took office in December 2014.

Asked whether the plan is part of a campaign to reduce the importance of late president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-jung (林欽榮), who hosted Thursday’s meeting, said that more than 30 borough wardens in districts around the memorial hall had asked for the relaxation of the height restriction.

“We are not here to talk about Chiang Kai-shek’s position, but to discuss the issue of the height limitation in an open manner and in the public’s interests,” Lin said.

Chiang led the Republic of China government when it relocated to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War in 1949 and ruled until his death in 1975.

In 1978, an area within 50m of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall was designated a special zone, in which no buildings were allowed to be more than 53m high.