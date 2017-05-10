Taipei gains in index of regionial destinations

Staff writer, with CNA

The 2017 MasterCard Asia Pacific Destinations Index has ranked Taipei as the 10th-most-visited destination in the Asia-Pacific region for international travelers, based on the 7.4 million international overnight arrivals last year.

The second MasterCard Asia Pacific Destinations Index, an offshoot of MasterCard’s annual Global Destination Cities Index, ranked 171 destinations ranging from island resorts to cities in terms of the total number of international overnight arrivals, cross-border spending and total number of nights spent in each destination.

The 171 destinations in 22 countries represent 90 percent of all international overnight arrivals in the region.

Bangkok topped this year’s index, with 19.3 million international overnight visitors, followed by Singapore and Tokyo with 13.1 million and 12.6 million respectively.

Taipei moved up five places from last year, ahead of Shanghai’s 6.5 million overnight arrivals and Sydney’s 3.9 million.

Japan, China and Hong Kong are the three major sources of visitors to Taipei, the index showed.

Taipei saw 500,000 more international overnight visitors last year compared with 2015, the sixth-fastest growth rate among the top 20 most popular cities in the region, the index said.

In terms of total expenditures, Taipei was ranked fourth with US$9.9 billion, up three notches from the first poll.

The city was also the top destination by total expenditure in the Greater China region.