Nantou County sets limits for skywalk

By Chen Feng-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Daily quotas and mandatory reservations will be implemented for a 1.2km long skywalk at Nantou County’s Cingjing Farm (清境農場) when it opens at the end of the month, the Nantou County Government said.

The restrictions are needed to remedy local residents’ concerns about traffic congestion and the influx of even more tourists to the area, the county said.

Nantou County Tourism Office Director Wang Yuan-chung (王源鍾) said the county government decided to restrict the number of visitors to the skywalk to 4,000 per day, half in the morning and half in the afternoon.

The skywalk is designed to hold a maximum of 6,000 people, Wang said.

The county also decided that for now, advance reservations would be required, and based on the initial sales, it would consider whether to hold back a small number of tickets for daily on-site sales, Wang said.

Individuals staying overnight in the Cingjing area would be able to purchase two-day tickets, which would be exempt from the quota, Wang said.

Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said tickets for the skywalk would be the same for Cingjing Farm, with Renai Township (仁愛) residents paying NT$10, county residents paying NT$30 and everyone else paying NT$50.

Given the scarcity of parking in the Cingjing area, the county also decided to use tour buses to shuttle people to and from Cingjing from parking lots.

The county government has also reached an agreement with hostel owners in the area to allow tourists to park their vehicles on their grounds if space is available so they can then take a shuttle to the skywalk.

Officials said the county is negotiating with the Meifong (梅峰) farm, affiliated with the National Taiwan University’s College of BioResources and Agriculture, for large vehicles such a tour buses to park there on weekends.

The farm said if a deal is reached, it would build a special parking lot.