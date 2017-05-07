Students launch Latin American festival

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Students from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean yesterday celebrated the Latin American and Caribbean Cultural Festival in Taipei.

Flags were raised from an orchestra pit while Ode to Joy was played at the launch of the festival, followed by a dance that included Taiwanese students.

Students also performed individual dances featuring traditional costumes.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies, the event featured food and craft from each of the 12 nations involved in the festival, all of which have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

More than half of the nation’s diplomatic allies are in Central and South America, and the Caribbean Community.

Taiwan offers academic scholarships to attract large numbers of students from the nations every year.

“This presentation of our Latin American and Caribbean traditions, arts and music will make the people of Taiwan understand us more deeply and to be aware that even if distance is far away our hearts are close,” Nicaraguan Ambassador William Manuel Tapia Aleman said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) said he hoped inviting student groups to perform at this year’s festival would enable young Taiwanese to “forge deep friendships” with the visiting students and “introduce new modes of thinking to the nation’s international exchanges.”