EasyCard honors badminton star

EasyCard yesterday unveiled limited-edition cards to honor Badminton World Federation (BWF) No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎).

EasyCard chairman Kenneth Lin (林向愷) said the cards would help promote the Taipei Universiade in August and to honour Tai, who has won six consecutive BWF titles and is a representative for the Games.

Tai has played overseas throughout most of her career, Lin said, urging people attend her matches and cheer for her during the Universiade.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) praised Tai for choosing to participate in the Universiade instead of the BWF World Championships, which are to be held concurrently, even though she would be unable to earn points toward her ranking.

“She truly shows her support for Taiwan through her actions,” Ko said, wishing her the best of luck in winning a title at the Universiade.

The card features a photograph of Tai taken during this year’s All England Open Badminton Championships, where her victory earned her the world No. 1 title, EasyCard said, adding that only 10,000 cards are to be made.

The cards are to go on sale on Wednesday at 7-Eleven, Hi-Life, FamilyMart and OK Mart.

Half of the proceeds of the card sales are to be given to Tai to cover her training and competing expenses, the company said.

EasyCard said it will pay Tai NT$100,00 for every match she wins during the Universiade, including an additional NT$100,000 if she wins the championship.

EasyCard and sports equipment company Victor Sports have donated badminton rackets, bags, shoes and shirts to 232 elementary and junior-high school students in rural areas.

“I hope that they will not forget their passion when they grow up and never give up without a fight,” Tai said on handing over the equipment.