Taiwan News Quick Take

HEALTH

Cancer cases increasing

One person was diagnosed with cancer in Taiwan every 5 minutes, 6 seconds in 2014, 12 seconds faster than the previous year, according to Health Promotion Administration data released on Thursday. In 2014, Taiwan saw 103,147 new cancer patients, an increase of 4,004 from the previous year, the agency said. For the ninth consecutive year, colon cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the nation, followed by lung, breast, liver and oral cancer, the agency said. It was the first time new breast cancer cases have outnumbered liver cancer cases. Rounding out the top 10 were prostate, gastric, skin, thyroid and esophageal cancers, the agency said. The age-standardized incidence rate was 303.8 out of every 100,000 people that year, or 341.4 out of every 100,000 men and 271.4 out of every 100,000 women. The 10 most common cancers among men were colon, liver, lung, oral, prostate, esophageal, gastric, skin and bladder cancers, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Among women, the top 10 were cancer of the breast, colon, lung, liver, thyroid, uterine corpus, ovaries, cervix, skin and stomach.

FISHERIES

FRI releases baby crabs

The government-run Fisheries Research Institute (FRI) on Wednesday released 150,000 baby Portunus pelagicus crabs, more popularly called the flower crab or sand crab, into the ocean off Penghu County’s Magong City as part of an ongoing effort to promote the sustainable use of marine resources. The baby crabs, each about 1cm to 2cm in size, were bred by the institute, FRI director Lin Chin-jung (林金榮) said. With its nutritious sweet meat, the sand crab is considered a delicacy, Lin said. At local markets, the crab sells for up to NT$700 per kilogram.