KMT stalls infrastructure bill

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday did not occupy the speaker’s podium at the legislature in Taipei, but a review of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program bill was nevertheless stalled as the KMT caucus proposed more than 300 motions to change the agenda and every motion was put to a vote.

After blocking legislative proceedings by occupying the speaker’s podium on Friday last week and on Tuesday, the KMT caucus changed tactics, proposing 300 motions to change the agenda which were all voted down by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers.

Each motion was voted on three times, as the KMT caucus asked for a roll call vote to be conducted, a proposal that was put to vote as the DPP caucus expressed its dissent.

After the vote on whether to conduct a roll call was rejected by the DPP, a vote on whether to allow the proposed motion to be passed took place.

After that was rejected, the KMT caucus then asked for another vote.

That vote dragged on until noon, after which the KMT caucus continued to stall proceedings by proposing motions to change the agenda.

Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), who chaired the session, called for a cross-caucus negotiation, but the session never resumed.

Earlier, the KMT caucus held a news conference and criticized Premier Lin Chuan (林全) for alleging that a “minority of people” are trying to mislead the public and let the nation remain idle.

KMT caucus secretary-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said many people, including former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安), the New Power Party, the People First Party and the Social Democratic Party, have taken issue with the development program, adding that its boycott was a last resort to ensure taxpayers’ money would not be squandered.

The only physical scuffle yesterday took place in the morning when the speaker’s podium was occupied briefly by DPP lawmakers, but not without a tussle.

Before the meeting started at 9am, the lawmakers were already lining up to enter the chamber and rushed in when the doors opened at 7am.

DPP lawmakers successfully got to the podium and sat there until Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) arrived.

KMT Legislator Jason Hsu (許毓仁) on Facebook accused DPP Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) of pushing him during the rush, which led to him falling and injuring his elbow.

Wu denied that he pushed Hsu and said Hsu tripped himself during the chaotic rush to the podium.