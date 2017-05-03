Most white-collar workers from US, Malaysia, Japan

Staff writer, with CNA

White-collar workers from Japan, the US and Malaysia make up the top three sources of foreign professionals working in Taiwan, with 31,025 work permits issued last year, Ministry of Labor data showed.

Last year, 8,575 professionals came from Japan — accounting for 27.64 percent — 5,251 professionals came from the US (16.93 percent), and 2,684 professionals came from Malaysia (8.65 percent).

Professionals from the Philippines (4.85 percent), India (4.7 percent), South Korea (3.49 percent), Canada (3.36 percent), the UK (3.33 percent), Hong Kong (3.03 percent) and Indonesia (2.72 percent) rounded out the top 10.

Taipei issued 44.19 percent, of all permits, followed by New Taipei City with 10.03 percent, Taichung with 9.45 percent and Taoyuan with 8.51 percent.

More work permits were issued to men (24,133) than women (6,892).

University graduates held 61.86 percent of work permits, while 17.19 percent were held by high-school graduates. People with a master’s were issued 16.14 percent of the work permits and 4.82 percent were issued to people with a doctorate.

A total of 17,868 of the permits were held by people in professional and technical work, while 4,875 were issued for teachers in cram schools.