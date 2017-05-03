‘Travelscope’ Penghu episode nominated for awards

By Cheng Wei-chi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An episode of Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope featuring Penghu County, produced with assistance from the Tourism Bureau, has been nominated for four Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the bureau said.

Rosendo has won six Daytime Creative Arts Emmys for his travel shows, but this is the first time it has been nominated in four categories, said Shih Chao-hui (施照輝), director of the Tourism Bureau’s Los Angeles Office.

The episode was aired in December last year on the US-based Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) channel.

The program introduced North American viewers to the culture and attractions of Penghu, as well as the islands’ summer solstice festival in June last year.

Rosendo traveled on and around the islands by scooter, yacht, bamboo raft and water-buffalo wagon, Shih said.

Rosendo went fishing with locals, bid at an auction at Magong City’s Harbor No. 3 fish market, made dried fish and collected oysters at an oyster farm.

He also visited Hsinchu’s Nanliao Port (南寮), examined herb-collecting and incense making and interviewed artisans who use bovine dung to build.

The bureau is confident that the episode will bring more US tourists to Taiwan, Shih said.

Rosendo said he is grateful for Taiwan’s assistance making the program and that he was impressed by how friendly people were, the ease of transportation and the cuisine.