More than 58,000 people arrested for drug-related crimes

Staff writer, with CNA

Police last year investigated 54,873 illicit drugs cases and arrested 58,707 suspects, the Ministry of the Interior said on Sunday.

Category 2 narcotics, such as amphetamine, opium and marijuana, accounted for 71.2 percent of the cases, while 25.5 percent were related to Category 1 narcotics, such as heroin, ministry data showed.

Police last year seized a total of 4.6 tonnes of drugs, 43.7 percent of which were Category 4 narcotics, which contain ephedrine.

Among those arrested, 83.7 percent were more than 24 years old, while 13.2 percent aged between 18 and 23, the ministry said.

The ministry said that in the past 10 years there has been an increase in the number of young people connected to drug-related crimes.

Since 2010 drug-related crimes have been highest among people aged 18 to 23, the ministry said.

The government aims to create a “drug-free” nation, and is to continue its efforts to combat drug trafficking and drug use by checking night clubs, karaoke clubs and other places where young people gather for entertainment and leisure, the ministry said.