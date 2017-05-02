Office workers average six hours sleep, feel deprived

Staff writer, with CNA

Office workers in Taiwan sleep on average six hours and 40 minutes a day during the workweek, and 86 percent of them feel sleep-deprived, a poll released on Sunday showed.

Only 11.7 percent of office workers get the recommended eight hours sleep per day, job bank yes123’s poll showed.

Among the 86 percent who do not get enough sleep, 79.7 percent make up for it when they have time off, 59.3 percent catch up on sleep on weekends and holidays, 50.8 percent take naps during their lunch breaks, and 30.5 percent sleep while commuting to and from work, the poll said.

On average 63.6 percent of office workers do not get enough rest, the survey showed.

The poll respondents were office employees who on average work nine hours a day, five days a week, after new labor regulations took effect last year mandating a maximum 40 work hours per week.

However, 35.7 percent of them think their work hours are still too long, while 63.1 percent are satisfied, the poll said.

It also said that 47.7 percent of office workers do not think that they are in good health and 44.2 percent do not eat regularly on work days.

Office workers on average exercise about 57.9 minutes per week, compared with 47.2 minutes recorded in a similar poll last year, the survey said.