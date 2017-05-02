Rescued trekker is ‘doing well,’ ready to come back home

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese trekker Liang Sheng-yue (梁聖岳), who went missing for 47 days in the Himalayas, is ready to return to Taiwan, a hospital in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, said yesterday.

Grande Hospital, where Liang has been recovering since his rescue on Wednesday last week, said he was doing well and that he and his father, who flew to the hospital to be with his son, had taken care of the discharge procedures.

Liang, who lost 30kg during his ordeal, spent most of his time in the hospital reading and resting, the hospital said.

Liang, 21, and his girlfriend, Liu Chen-chun (劉宸君), 18, arrived in Nepal from India in late February and began their trek in early March.

Their families in Taiwan lost contact with the couple after March 3 and formally requested help on March 15 after the couple failed to establish contact as scheduled on March 10.

Liang said that on March 11, or three days after they embarked on the trek, they encountered heavy snow at an altitude of 4,000m.

They tried to get down the mountain to find shelter when Liu fell off a cliff and plunged 200m into a ravine.

They were unable to climb up again and stayed in a cave to wait for assistance. Their food only sustained them for two weeks, after which they only had salt and water.

Liu died three days before Liang was found on Wednesday by a team of experienced rescuers when they spotted vultures circling above the cave where the couple took refuge.