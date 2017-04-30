Assault charges filed over attack on lawmakers, officials

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei City police yesterday said they would summon suspects over a violent disturbance outside the legislature on April 19 by protesters against pension reform, after charges were filed against National Civil Servant Association director Harry Lee (李來希) and three other people who allegedly assaulted lawmakers and public officials.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday charged Lee with coercion and inciting others to commit an offense.

Lee, National Federation of Teachers’ Unions director-general Huang Yao-nan (黃耀南) and Taipei Metro Union executive member Wang Yu-wen (王裕文) are leading civil servants and other government sector employees in a series of protests against pension reform.

Huang and Wang were this week summoned by police in a group of 10 suspects, who were questioned over their roles in the disturbance, when lawmakers and city and county leaders — mostly members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — were allegedly attacked by protesters.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) sustained two broken ribs in the alleged attack.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was allegedly punched and Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) was allegedly pushed onto a barbed wire fence, sustaining cuts to his hand.

DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said he was hit in the face with a plastic bottle.

New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) had water splashed on him, while he and Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku’s (魏明谷) suits were ripped.

Most of the protesters against pension reform are retired or current civil servants, government sector employees or public school teachers.

Some protesters are reportedly members of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party, which allegedly receives financial backing from Beijing.

Police officials have identified retired military personnel Peng Ke-ying (彭克英) as a suspect in Cheng’s case.

Peng, along with two other retired military personnel, have been charged for their suspected roles in the attack.