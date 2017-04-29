Chinese version of Israeli cookbook launched in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

A Chinese-language version of Jerusalem (耶路撒冷), a cookbook on Israeli dishes, was launched in Taipei on Wednesday, with Israel’s top envoy playing cook to promote the book and his country.

The book, written by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi, includes a collection of 120 recipes that explore the rich flavors of Jerusalem, reflecting their unique cross-cultural perspective.

The two chefs were both born in Jerusalem, Tamimi on the Arab east side and Ottolenghi in the Jewish west.

Emily Publishing Co editor-in-chief Emily Ching-chun Chuang (莊靜君) said that she was impressed by Israeli cuisine when she visited the country in 2013 and she now missed the food.

“Israel has delicious food, such as hummus and pita bread,” she said. “But these are not well known to many Taiwanese.”

The Chinese version of the cookbook is intended to introduce Israeli food and culture to Taiwanese, she said.

Israeli Representative Asher Yarden and his wife, Tamar, attended the event to support the book and play chef, making two common Israeli dishes: shakshuka and tabbouleh.

Shakshuka is a dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers and onions, while tabbouleh is a salad made of herbs, mint and tomatoes, along with lemon juice and olive oil.

They are both easy to make at home, Tamar Yarden said.

Asher Yarden said he hoped the book would help promote Israeli culture in Taiwan.

He said that bilateral ties are good, but there is a need to improve mutual understanding.

As part of efforts to promote cultural exchanges, the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei is trying to invite the cookbook’s authors to attend the Taipei International Book Exhibition next year, in which Israel will participate as the theme country, he said.





The office said the book fair will also display a selection of books from Israel, when the country celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Asher Yarden said his office would also take this as an opportunity to promote tourism in Israel, in the hope of attracting more Taiwanese tourists to his country.