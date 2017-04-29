Nearly a quarter of NTNU students are foreigners: report

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly one in every four students at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) is from overseas, making it one of the top 200 educational institutions in the world in terms of percentage of international students, according to British magazine Times Higher Education.

With international students accounting for 23.4 percent of all enrollments, NTNU ranked 152nd and is the only Taiwanese university on the list.

Topping the list is the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, where 83.4 percent of students are from overseas.

Coming in second is Hungary’s Central European University (77.4 percent), followed by London School of Economics and Political Science (70 percent), Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (62.3 percent) and University of Luxembourg (54.8 percent).

Rounding out the top 10 are SOAS University of London (54.3 percent), Switzerland’s Ecole Polytechnique Finale de Lausanne (54.2 percent), Imperial College London (52.2 percent), City University of London (49.2 percent) and University College London (46.9 percent).

In Asia, Hong Kong has the largest number of universities on the list, led by University of Hong Kong (38.6 percent) at 25th.

The other five are Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (38.1 percent, 27th), City University of Hong Kong (29.5 percent, 80th), Hong Kong Baptist University (28.7 percent, 86th), Chinese University of Hong Kong (26.5 percent, 110th) and Hong Kong Polytechnic University (25.4 percent, 121st).

University of Macau (32.9 percent) ranked 62nd, National University of Singapore (32.3 percent) 64th and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (32 percent) 70th.

South Korea’s Chung-Ang University (21.6 percent) and Yonsei University (20.2 percent) ranked 177th and 196th respectively.

Jinan University (25.8 percent, 118th) was the only school in China to make the list, while not a single university in Japan was included.

The percentage of foreign students is one of the indicators taken into consideration when Times Higher Education compiles its annual world university rankings.

Out of the 200 universities with the largest contingents of foreign students this year, 72 are in Britain, 27 in the US and 22 in Australia.