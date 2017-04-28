Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

LABOR

Ministry mulls public unions

The government will seriously consider a proposal to allow government employees to form workers’ unions, Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) told the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee on Wednesday. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said that public servants, including police officers and firefighters, should have the right to form unions, engage in collective bargaining and take industrial action, like workers in the private sector. Lee said that firefighters work 360 to 400 hours a month, far more than the maximum 176 hours stipulated in the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), because of a staff shortage of 5,000. Police officers work under similar conditions, with about 10 dying of overwork each year, she added. The current law allows government employees to form associations, but not unions.

POLITICS

Chou ordered to apologize

The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday ruled that media personality Clara Chou (周玉蔻) must formally apologize in two newspapers and clarify her remarks about former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and the New Taiwanese Cultural Foundation. In January 2015, Chou said on TV talk shows that the foundation’s nearly NT$1 billion (US$33.16 million) in funds came from Ma, who used the foundation as a personal bank account. The foundation sued Chou, and asked for NT$1 in damages and a public apology. The foundation was set up with a donation from Ma in 1999, its Web site said. The High Court said Chou does not need to pay the NT$1, but has to publish apologies in the Chinese-language Apple Daily and Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper). Both parties can appeal the case to the Supreme Court.