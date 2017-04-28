Firing pregnant foreign workers illegal: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA

It is illegal for employers to sack foreign workers who are pregnant, have given birth or are raising children while working in Taiwan, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday.

Violators will have their employment permits revoked and may be fined up to NT$1.5 million (US$49,741), Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) said in a report to the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee.

The committee had invited ministry officials for discussions on the impact of foreign workers who give birth in Taiwan on the nation’s population policy.

The ministry said in August last year that pregnancy tests have been removed from a list of medical examinations required of foreign workers, out of respect for mothers and human rights.

The Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) and the Regulations Governing Management of the Health Examination of Employed Aliens (外國人健康檢查管理辦法) prohibit employers from discriminating against or firing foreign workers if they are pregnant or give birth during their employment in Taiwan.

Employers are also banned from terminating their contracts with foreign workers early, or forcing them to leave the country if they are pregnant or give birth.

The ministry said that if foreign workers give birth during their employment and are capable of raising their children, they can stay in Taiwan, along with their children.

If they are mistreated by their employers, they can call the toll-free hotline 1955 for help, it said.

The ministry added that it has approved a proposal to subsidize institutions or foster homes that agree to look after non-Taiwanese children abandoned by their mothers after birth.

The planned subsidies, which are set to begin on June 1, will be NT$17,500 per month for each child, the ministry said, estimating that 45 children would qualify for the placement this year, for a total cost of NT$5.5 million.

Lin said the new measure was brought up at the request of the Presidential Office’s Human Rights Consultant Committee and the Executive Yuan to give humanitarian assistance to non-Taiwanese children whose mothers abandon them or are unwilling to take them back to their home countries.

Lin rebutted media reports that the government plans to spend NT$2 billion per year caring for children of foreign workers.

According to government data, from 2007 to last month, the number of children born to foreigners — including white-collar workers, students and migrant workers — exceeded 7,000.

As of Jan. 31, 121 non-Taiwanese children had been placed in social welfare institutions, including 45 whose mothers had either left Taiwan or could not be found, the data showed.