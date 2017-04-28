Cabinet approves cybersecurity bill to protect infrastructure

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Cabinet yesterday approved a cybersecurity bill in a bid to protect sensitive information and counter network attacks.

The Executive Yuan approved the legislation and submitted it to the Legislative Yuan for approval, which is anticipated to be completed in June.

The act was drafted to protect government agencies, eight “key infrastructures” — energy and water resources, transportation, information and telecommunications, science parks, emergency medical facilities and financial facilities — and state-run and government-funded organizations from cyberattacks.

Government agencies and operators of the key infrastructure systems have to establish network security systems and response protocol in line with government standards, and they are required to report any suspected cybersecurity breaches.

Violations of the act are punishable by a fine of between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million (US$3,316 and US$33,161).

Government agencies should appoint a director to supervise network security in their respective fields, according to the bill.

The Executive Yuan is also to formulate policy on information and communication security, and ensure international cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The process was delayed due to a cybersecurity personnel shortage. It is estimated that the government had to hire an additional 800 to 1,200 specialists to implement the bill effectively.

Chien Hung-wei (簡宏偉), director of the Executive Yuan’s Department of Cyber Security, said the department would form a 10-member consultation team as a short-term solution to the personnel shortage.

The team would be sent to government agencies and infrastructure operators on a rotational basis to help them improve cybersecurity systems, Chien said.

It would take 18 to 24 months to complete the upgrade for central government agencies, he said.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) called on the Legislative Yuan to approve the legislation as quickly as possible.

To address the personnel shortage, Lin asked ministries to hire more information security specialists and ordered the department to cooperate with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Economic Affairs and National Development Council to train specialists.