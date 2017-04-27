Obese Indonesian boy’s father thanks Taiwanese for offer

Staff writer, with CNA

The father of an obese Indonesian boy has thanked a Taiwanese hospital and the Jakarta Taiwan Entrepreneur Association for their offer to help his son.

After media outlets reported that the boy’s parents were worried their son could die from his condition, Taiwan’s China Medical University Hospital and the association contacted the boy’s family to offer him free treatment.

The boy’s father, Ade Somantri, in an interview on Tuesday, expressed his appreciation for the kindness of the hospital and the association.

He said that his son, Arya Permana, 11, three weeks ago received a sleeve gastrectomy at Omni Hospitals in the Indonesian city of Bandung and is now recuperating.

The father said that if the boy’s treatment in Indonesia is not effective, he would consider taking him to Taiwan.

The boy, from West Java Province, developed a serious illness aged five that led to profound physical changes.

He developed an enormous appetite and needs to eat more than five meals a day, with one meal the equivalent of two adult portions.

This caused his weight to ballon to 192kg and the media to dub him the “world’s fattest kid.”

The boy is always hungry and often tired, his mother said, adding that he complains of breathing difficulties and spends most of his time eating or sleeping.