Taiwan News Quick Take

Money returned to family

A paper bag containing NT$800,000 found by garbage collectors in Taoyuan was returned to the dead owner’s family on Monday, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection said. Three garbage disposal workers in Pingjhen District (平鎮) found the bag in a large metal container that they were trying to break down for disposal. Upon examining the bag’s contents, they found a stash of New Taiwan dollars, which they immediately handed over to the Beishih Police Station. Police discovered that the money belonged to a person who had recently died, Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection Director-General Shen Chih-hsiu (沈志修) said. Apparently, the brother of the deceased had called up the garbage collectors to help dispose of the person’s household belongings. The family praised the garbage collectors and the police for their help.

Thais find Taiwan fun

Thais are keen on working in or visiting Taiwan because of its friendly environment, a Thai-language daily newspaper said. Citing Thai Ministry of Labor statistics, the Kom Chad Luek said that of the 153,264 Thais working overseas, nearly half, or 74,240, are in Taiwan, while the rest mainly work in Israel, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Many Thais prefer to work in Taiwan, because Taiwan has for decades recruited Thai workers, so most of them are familiar with the working environment, the newspaper said. Another important factor is the friendly attitude of the Taiwanese and employers, it said. Taiwan has also become a preferred travel destination — second only to Japan — with the number of Thai tourists rising 60 percent over the past year.