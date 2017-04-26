NPM artwork on display at THSR Chiayi Station

Staff writer, with CNA

In a bid to bring art closer to people’s everyday lives, the National Palace Museum (NPM) on Monday opened an exhibition at the high-speed rail’s Chiayi Station.

The exhibition, titled “Opening the Door to Asia,” has travelers as its theme.

It begins with an ancient map of Taiwan and the Penghu Islands, as well as illustrations of royal tribute by Qing Dynasty imperial painter Xie Sui (謝遂), to show visitors the interactions between travelers in Asia in the past, museum Deputy Director Lee Ching-hui (李靜慧) said.

A display of historic artworks from Korea, India and the Middle East gives viewers a glimpse into the multiple facets of the beauty of Asian art and culture, she said.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to access an audio guide to the exhibits on their mobile phones by scanning a QR code at the exhibition site, the museum said.

The National Palace Museum Southern Branch, which organized the exhibition in conjunction with the Taiwan High-Speed Corp (THSR), said it hopes the show will allow the museum’s collections to be part of people’s lives in a way that is relaxed and engaging, and not be confined to glass display cases in museums.

The exhibition is scheduled to run through Aug. 10.