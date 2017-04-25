Program launched to offer students internships in India

Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwanese students interested in working as interns in India now have the opportunity to do so through the “Intern India” initiative, which has been developed by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai and St Britto’s College.

The initiative is to provide more than 100 internships at companies and establishments in the southern Indian city, center Director Charles Li (李朝成) said.

“Participating firms include businesses in the logistics, hotel, education and restaurant sectors, and other establishments that have contacts with St Britto’s College,” he said.

Students interested in participate in the program must submit an application and undergo an online interview with St Britto’s, Li said.

Successful candidates are to be put on a shortlist and their names posted on the institution’s Web site, after which the school’s placement team would determine which organizations match their needs.

If applicants make it onto the shortlist, they must then pay an initial deposit to officially become enrolled in the internship program and receive help from the placement team on their professional development, career counseling and lodging, St Britto’s said.

Commenting on housing, Li said a newly renovated apartment has been set aside by St Britto’s to accommodate the interns.

“Accommodation, food and transport are available at a price,” he said, adding that various activities would also be available on weekends for Taiwanese interns to learn about Indian culture, history and religion.

St Britto’s College is part of the St Britto’s Group of Institutions headed by Vimala Britto, who is also founder of the Seek Foundation, a non-governmental organization for the underprivileged in India.

An application form for the program can be downloaded at: stbrittoscollege.edu.in/internship-application-form.