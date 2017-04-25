Aboriginal-run bamboo forest gains recognition

By Wang Hsiu-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A makino bamboo forest covering about 28.5 hectares has received a Forest Management Certificate from the international non-governmental organization the Forest Stewardship Council, Taiwan Forest Certification Development Association president Liu Chiung-hsi (劉炯錫) said.

The certificate would help promote Bunun products worldwide, he added.

The forest, near Taitung County’s Yanping Township (延平), has been overseen by the county’s Bunun tu Asang Foundation since 2007.

The foundation wants to promote a return to a simpler life, when Aboriginals found the food and utensils they needed from the environment, foundation chief executive Pai Kuang-sheng (白光勝) said.

The bamboo forest near Yanping once covered up to 900 hectares, but the forest has dwindled with the decline in demand for bamboo products, Pai said.

The foundation established the Bunun Leisure Farm in hopes of teaching young Aborigines how to live off the land, and to make charcoal and bamboo vinegar, he said, adding that the farm has been awarded the council’s Chain of Custody certificate.

The certificate demonstrates that the farm’s products are of great quality and that it manages to balance ecological and economic needs, Liu said, adding that the farm plans to open a store to offer makino bamboo products.

The certificate was presented by council-accredited Rainforest Alliance certification unit director Laura Terrall on Friday.