Revered radio presenter Lee Chi-chun dies at 74

Staff Writer, with CNA

Former radio presenter Lee Chi-chun (李季準) died on Saturday night at his home in Kaohsiung aged 74.

Lee, diagnosed with dementia in 2013, had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital for pneumonia four times since Jan. 28, so his family had begun to prepare themselves for his death, Lee’s eldest daughter, Lee Fang-yi (李芳宜), said on Sunday.

Born in Keelung in 1943, Lee Chi-chun worked as a reporter and then as a radio presenter after graduating from senior high school.

After completing two years of compulsory military service, he topped a list of 1,000 applicants to land a job as the host of a show transmitted by the Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC) in 1968, which commenced his decades-long radio career.

Lee Chi-chun’s low and deep voice was beloved by many listeners in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is especially remembered for his programs Time of Sensibility and Time of Intellect.

Lee Chi-chun, who also worked at China Television Co in the 1980s, won three radio and two TV Golden Bell Awards.

He was given a special contribution award for radio at the 50th Golden Bell Awards in 2015.

At the time, Lee Fang-yi said that “broadcasting is my father’s life.”

“Even though he has forgotten much, for him the most important thing is that his listeners still remember him,” Lee Fang-yi said.

Family and public memorial services are to be held at Kaohsiung Mortuary Services Office on May 7.

He is survived by his wife, son and three daughters.