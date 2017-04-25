Moriarty expected to bring news on Trump-Xi meet

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty’s visit to Taiwan, a trip that has attracted much attention due to speculation that he is here to brief the government about US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Moriarty, who arrived on Sunday, is staying until Saturday and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top government officials to exchange opinions about various issues concerning Taiwan and the US, the ministry said in a statement.

“Taiwan-US ties have been close and solid in recent years. Both sides have not only continued to further bilateral cooperation based on existing foundations in the areas of politics, security, trade and education, they have also provided assistance on public health, female empowerment, humanitarian aid and information communication technology to other countries through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework,” the ministry said.

“We believe Moriarty’s visit will be conducive to reinforcing mutual understanding and cooperation between Taipei and Washington,” it added.

Moriarty, who lived in Taipei when he headed AIT’s political section from 1995 to 1998 and served as a senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council during the administration of former US president George W. Bush, assumed the post of AIT chairman in October last year.

He made a week-long visit to Taiwan shortly after he took over the position, during which he met with the president.

He received Tsai when she made two transit stops in the US — Houston, Texas, and San Francisco — during her state visit to four diplomatic allies in Central America in January.

Aside from inspecting the AIT’s Taiwan office, reports said Moriarty has brought with him firsthand information about the Trump-Xi meeting in Florida on April 6 and April 7.

He is reportedly set to met with National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維), leaders of different political parties and Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德).