Taiwan News Quick Take

THSRC cuts discount

The 4 percent discount on high-speed rail tickets offered during off-peak hours is to be cut by one hour from tomorrow, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) said. The off-peak hours are from 9am to 12:35pm, and after 8pm to the end of service from Monday to Thursday. However, due to the large number of passengers in the morning, off-peak hours are to be adjusted to between 9:30am and 12pm, the company said. After 8pm is still considered off-peak under the new measure. According to THSRC’s schedule, fares on eight trains per day will be affected by the schedule change. The company said that the 10 percent to 35 percent discount on tickets purchased between five and 28 days prior to departure will not be affected by the new policy.

SOCIETY

Most naturalized by marriage

The majority of people who last year became naturalized Republic of China (ROC) citizens were spouses of Taiwanese citizens, with nearly 70 percent from Vietnam, government data released yesterday show. Last year, 3,252 people were naturalized, a decrease of 360, or 10 percent, from the year prior, the Ministry of the Interior said. The drop reflected a decline beginning in 2005 in the number of international marriages, the ministry said. It is believed that as the economies of Southeast Asia and China continue to grow, fewer women from those countries choose to leave their home to marry abroad, including to Taiwanese men. A total of 93.8 percent of last year’s naturalized citizens were women, 90.7 percent were married to Taiwanese, and 68.5 percent were from Vietnam, the ministry said. Meanwhile, 623 Taiwanese gave up their citizenship, with 94.7 percent doing so voluntarily, the ministry said.

AVIATION

Alcohol tests made mandatory

As of early June, every pilot working for a Taiwanese airline is to be given a blood alcohol test before flying, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said on Friday. The new regulation is to affect more than 2,800 pilots, including those in general civil aviation transport, common aviation industries and at flying schools, the agency said. Local aviation companies perform alcohol tests on only about 30 percent of their pilots, the CAA said. Testing is to be expanded at the demand of the legislature after two Taiwanese carriers — Far Eastern Air Transport and China Airlines — reported pilots who had a higher alcohol concentration level than the legal limit during random checks, the CAA said. Although such cases are rare, the CAA said it would not tolerate any breaches and is adopting the regulation to proactively prevent pilots from flying under the influence of alcohol.

MEDIA

Hakka Radio to air in June

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday said that Hakka Radio would be launched in June, describing it as a “major step” to propagate and spread the language. During an appearance at Hsinchu County’s Tung Blossom Festival, Tsai said Hakka is a national language and it needs to be more widely used. Hakka Radio is to be launched by the Hakka Affairs Council, the president said, adding that in conjunction with Hakka television and radio, it is a “major step” toward ethnic transitional justice. The radio station is to broadcast nationwide and its purpose is to promote Hakka language and culture and foster ethnic groups’ access to media and give them a voice in cultural development, the council said.