Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EDUCATION

NCKU rejects coed dorms

Tainan’s National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Thursday said it would not adopt a proposal by a student association member to allow coed rooming for couples in its dormitories. The student association is self-governing, it said, adding that it would not interfere with the proposals put forward by the two candidates competing for its chairmanship. However, even if Cheng Yu-cheng (鄭宇正) wins, his proposal to introduce coed dorms for couples at the university would not be considered, it said. In his campaign, Cheng has also said that the university’s dorm rooms should be more soundproof and the furniture should include love seats. Despite the university’s outright rejection of his proposals for dorm living, the ideas have spurred interest on campus, with some students supporting them and others dismissing them as a publicity stunt.

DRUGS

Malaysian raid nets nine

Nine people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested in Malaysia on Tuesday following a joint effort by Taiwanese and Malaysian law enforcement authorities, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Thursday. A cache of drugs with a street value of 2.4 million ringgit (US$545,703) was seized during a raid, it said. The operation was launched after the bureau passed intelligence to Malaysian police that was obtained during the interrogation of a suspect who was arrested last year in connection with a cross-border drug operation. During the raid, law enforcement officers seized 37.5kg of ephedrine, 26,687 ecstasy tablets, 21,396 Erimin tablets, 115g of amphetamine, 60g of marijuana, 44g of ketamine and 2.193kg of “toxic capsules.” The bureau added that Taiwan would continue to strengthen cooperation with other nations to fight crime.