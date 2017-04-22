Thousands of NHI cards unused

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

More than 50,000 people have never used their National Health Insurance (NHI) card to seek medical treatment, of whom men outnumber women by almost 2.5 times, National Health Insurance Administration statistics released on Monday showed.

As of the end of last year, 51,306 people — 36,577 men and 14,729 women — enrolled in the program had not used their NHI cards — which the agency began issuing 13 years ago — to seek medical treatment, the data showed.

By region, New Taipei City had the largest share at 10,135 people, followed by Taipei at 7,698, Kaohsiung with 5,108, Taichung at 5,008 and Taoyuan with 4,108, the statistics showed.

“The NHI data show an insured individual’s household registration information, but some people have moved abroad,” Medical Affairs Department head Parng I-ming (龐一鳴) said, providing one possible reason such people have not used NHI program benefits afforded to them.

Some of the people might be healthy and do not require treatment, he said.

The administration is concerned that some of the people could be disadvantaged and are unable to seek medical attention on their own, he added.

As older people usually need medical treatment more than younger people, the agency plans to provide local governments with data on 6,841 people older than 65 who have never used their NHI cards and encourage their social workers to gain a better understanding of such individuals’ situations, Parng said.

“Although men might seek medical treatment less often, they tend to endure an illness for longer periods of time,” Taiwan Health Reform Foundation vice chief executive Chu Hsieh-kuang (朱顯光) said.

“When they do seek medical attention, the illness has already become serious,” he added.

Asked about the concentration of such people in metropolitan areas, Chu said it is likely that people living in big cities have more health information and nutritional resources.