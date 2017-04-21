Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee named 10th top director

Two-time Oscar-winning film director Ang Lee (李安) has been ranked 10th on this year’s list of the 21st century’s top 100 directors compiled by the Web site They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They? To qualify among the 100 most critically acclaimed filmmakers of the 21st century, each director or directing team needs to have a minimum of two films released between 2000 and last year and be cited in the site’s list of top 1,000 films of the 21st century, it said. Lee made the No. 10 with four of his films included in the top 1,000 films list — while Tsai Ming-liang (蔡明亮) and Hou Hsiao-hsiang (侯孝賢) ranked 34th and 36th respectively. Hong Kong film director Wong Kar-wai (王家衛) retained his top spot on the list, followed by the US’ David Lynch, Austria’s Michael Haneke, Thailand’s Apichatpong Weerasethakul and the US’ Paul Thomas Anderson.

TRAVEL

Cash limits tightened

Regulations prohibiting travelers from entering or leaving the nation with excessive sums of undeclared cash have been tightened, the Customs Administration said on Wednesday, adding that from June 28, anyone trying to transport NT$100,000 or more in cash without declaring it will face having the money immediately confiscated. Under current regulations, passengers and flight crew must declare any cash they are transporting into or out of the nation if it exceeds NT$100,000, US$10,000 or 20,000 yuan. Any amount of foreign currency in excess of the limits would be seized at customs checkpoints. For New Taiwan dollars, outbound travelers are allowed to deposit the excess at customs before leaving and retrieve it upon return.