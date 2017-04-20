Teacher accused of sexual assault

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors on Monday arrested a teacher in Taipei on allegations that he lured young boys to his home with the promise of playing online computer games and molested them.

School officials said they would convene an evaluation meeting to terminate the teacher’s contract.

The 42-year-old suspect, surnamed Lin (林), has been teaching computer and information technology at the private school in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山) for 13 years.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office detained Lin incommunicado after questioning and have charged him with forced sexual indecency.

Investigators said that Lin spend most of his spare time playing online games, such as League of Legends.

Lin allegedly approached school-aged boys online, meeting them in game chatrooms, or “friending” them on messaging app Line.

He allegedly lured the boys to his house in New Taipei City with the promise of free computer time and food.

In February, Lin persuaded an under-aged boy to visit his residence to play online games and molested him, investigators said.

The boy is suspected to have been his first victim.

Lin allegedly told the boy to invite his friends to his house.

A total of five boys are believed to have been molested, prosecutors said.

The case came to light after the first boy’s parents read suspicious Line messages on their son’s smartphone, including messages that said: “Did uncle bring you enjoyment last time?” and “When will you come to uncle’s place to play rubbing the baseball bat?”

Police searched Lin’s residence on Monday.

Lin admitted to having sexually assaulting the boys, investigators said.

“It was my particular sexual fetish and it helped fulfill my sexual desire,” Lin was quoted as saying by investigators.

Educators said parents should be vigilant and should teach their children to be protective of their bodies and reject advances from adults who try to molest them.