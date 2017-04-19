Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENERGY

Power use hits record

Warm temperatures on Monday drove peak power consumption this year to a new high and reserves to a new low, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) said. Power consumption hit 30.29 million kilowatts at 4:01pm, beating the previous high of 30.23 million kilowatts, recorded on Monday last week, the state-run utility said. Operating reserves reached 5.03 percent, triggering an “orange” warning, Taipower Department of System Operations official Cheng You-tsai (鄭有財) said. It was the second time since 2005 that Taipower has issued an orange warning in April. The first time was last year. An orange warning indicates operating reserves have fallen below 6 percent.

SOCIETY

Brazilian office touts ties

Samba music, soccer and capoeira performances are just some of the experiences Brazil hopes to share with Taiwan, Commercial Office of Brazil to Taipei Director Fabio Franco said. At the office’s launch of a “cultural corner” on Monday, Franco said he hoped to introduce as many cultural elements as possible to boost people-to-people exchanges. The corner is a symbol of improved Taiwan-Brazil ties, and Taiwanese are welcome to participate in other similar activities to learn that the country offers more than just beautiful beaches and sunshine, he said. Filipe Simoes and Silvano Manuel Da Silva, who teach Brazilian martial arts in Taiwan, said they look forward to sharing the spirit of the sport, also known as Brazilian jiujitsu. “The sport is not about just fighting against each other, it’s about controlling your mind,” Simoes said, adding that he is interested in promoting the sport in the nation. People can call (02) 2835-7388 to learn more about the activities.