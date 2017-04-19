Women comprise 68% of volunteer workforce: DGBAS

Staff writer, with CNA

A total of 244,000 people provided social welfare services as volunteers in 2015, and 167,000 of them — about 68 percent — are women, according to a report published annually by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) to highlight the role of women in Taiwan.

About 68,000 — nearly 40 percent — of the female volunteers were homemakers, while most male volunteers were from the industrial and commercial sectors, according to the Women and Men in ROC (Taiwan) — Facts and Figures, Version 2017, which was published last month.

The total number of social welfare volunteers was 2.1 times higher than in 2005, the book said, describing women as the key force in the nation’s promotion of the public interest.

The DGBAS publishes the book in March each year to illustrate the achievements of Taiwanese women and men in various fields and to highlight the differences between the two sexes’ development in those areas.

The content is divided into seven parts — power, decisionmaking and influence; employment, the economy and welfare; population, marriage and family; education, culture and media; safety and justice; health, medical treatment and care; and the environment, energy sources and technology.