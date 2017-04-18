Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

LABOR

Welders die in accident

Two men died on Saturday afternoon in Kaohsiung while working on a semi-submersible heavy-lift ship for CSBC Corp, Taiwan. The two men, surnamed Lu (盧), 42, and Lin (林), 46, who worked for a contractor of CSBC Corp, were found in an overflow cabin after workers extinguished a fire. The two apparently died from electric shocks while they were arc welding, the Kaohsiung Labor Affairs Bureau said on Sunday. The bureau has ordered the model of arc welder involved in the accident removed from government service and all work on the semi-submersible stopped. The bureau also fined CSBC NT$60,000 and the contractor NT$30,000 for mismanagement. CSBC made the MV Blue Marlin, a semi-submersible heavy-lift ship which became well-known after it transported the destroyer USS Cole back to the US from Yemen, where it was damaged by suicide bombers in 2000.

TRANSPORT

Kinmen launches K Bike

The Kinmen County Government on Sunday launched K Bike, a public rental bicycle system. There are 29 K Bike kiosks at 26 sites, with 500 bicycles in service, the county government said, adding that users can rent bikes at one kiosk and return them to any other kiosk any time. The K Bike system is free during its first month of operations, it said. After that the county is to offer the first hour free, with each subsequent 30 minutes costing NT$10, up to a maximum of NT$150 per day. Users can pay with credit cards, EasyCards, I-Pass cards or UnionPay cards, which are popular with Chinese. One card can be used to rent a maximum of four bikes simultaneously, the county said.