Tue, Apr 18, 2017 - Page 4　

Unperturbed by dumpers, devotees snap ‘tofu rocks’

’HONGSHAO’:Beautiful pictures of the rocks are usually the product of low shutter-speed pictures taken in specific lights, a Hsinchu photographer said

By Tsai Meng-shang and Jonathan Chin  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

Water flows over concrete wave breakers in Hsinchu County’s Toucian River in an undated photo.

Photo courtesy of amateur photographer Lo Chun-Pin

Transformed by the red glint of dawn, the concrete wave breakers in the middle of Hsinchu County’s Toucian River (頭前溪) are a favorite subject for local photographers.

Nicknamed the “tofu rocks,” the wave breakers have also received some unwelcome attention, with media reports on April 7 saying that police were investigating a case of alleged illegal dumping of waste in a nearby dike.

Visitors who express disappointment at the “ordinary-looking concrete blocks” are missing the point of their attraction for photographers, Hsinchu resident and amateur photographer Lo Chun-pin (羅浚濱) said on Sunday.

Beautiful pictures of the rocks posted on the Internet are usually the product of careful low shutter-speed camera work during specific light conditions, which create the effect of a white mist rising, he said.

The best views are achieved at dawn, which gives a pleasing red tint to the breakers, he said, adding that those images are known as hongshao (braised) tofu to photographers, in reference to their color.

The Water Resources Agency’s Second River Management Office said the breakers were placed to mitigate the erosion of the area’s riverbed and should not be considered a tourist attraction.

“In fact, the breakers are located in a river reservation zone and trails leading to the area are slippery and dangerous following heavy rainfall. Members of the public who want to explore the area should be very careful,” it said.

