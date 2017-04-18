EPA to raise surcharges on diesel and gasoline

Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday said it would increase a surcharge on diesel and gasoline by the end of the year to bolster a fund that could accelerate the phasing out of older diesel trucks, one of the nation’s major mobile air pollution sources.

Surcharges are to increase from NT$0.2 to NT$0.4 per liter on diesel and from NT$0.2 to NT$0.3 per liter on gasoline, the agency said.

The move could add NT$1.9 billion (US$62.6 million) per year to an existing NT$20 billion fund, which is for subsidies to encourage the phasing out of older diesel trucks, defined as those produced before July 1999, the agency said.

The agency last month said it encourages the speedy reduction of high-polluting trucks, adding that subsidies would be NT$200,000 next year and NT$150,000 in 2019.

There are about 81,000 eligible vehicles and subsidies, which are expected to cost about NT$13.75 billion.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) last week said that the government plans to spend NT$36.5 billion before the end of 2019 to reduce the level of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) per cubic meter by 18.2 percent.

Executive Yuan data shows that PM2.5 originating outside Taiwan accounts for 34 to 40 percent of the total pollutants, while domestic pollution makes up 60 to 66 percent.

Among the sources of domestic pollution, 30 to 37 percent comes from motor vehicles, while 27 to 30 percent is emitted by industry, and 32 to 43 percent can be traced to other sources.

Lin said the objective is to cut the average concentration of PM2.5 from 22 micrograms per cubic meter to 18 micrograms per cubic meter.