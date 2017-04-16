Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ASTRONOMY

Meteor shower to peak

Stargazers will have a good chance to view the Lyrid meteor shower on Saturday when it peaks, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. The best time to see the shower is after 10:30pm on Saturday, the museum said. The Lyrids are active annually from about April 16 to 25. Enthusiasts can expect to see dozens of shooting stars per hour during the peak period with little interference from a waning crescent moon, the museum said. However, given uncertain weather conditions, the museum is opening its high-powered telescope to visitors from 7pm to 9pm every Saturday until the end of the month, making it easier to see the shooting stars, as well as other stellar objects. The meteor shower is so named because its radiant is located near Alpha Lyrae, the brightest star in the Lyra constellation.

WEATHER

CWB forecasts cold front

Temperatures are expected to be higher and skies to be clear this weekend, before a cold front arrives early next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Warm air brought by southerly winds and decreased moisture meant yesterday’s maximum daytime temperatures reached 31°C in the west and 29°C in the east, the bureau said, adding that slightly higher temperatures are expected today and tomorrow. However, a weak front is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures in northern and northeastern regions, and showers in mountainous areas, the bureau said. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the north and northeast could drop to less than 20°C as another cold front arrives and northeasterly winds strengthen, the bureau said.

SOCIETY

Budding chemists arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly using express airmail to import about 10kg of raw materials used in the manufacture of drugs, aviation police said yesterday. Police officers opened a suspicious parcel at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Wednesday and found 10 packets of white powder. The powder was nitrazepam, a main ingredient in nimetazepam, an intermediate-acting hypnotic drug sold under the brand name Erimin. Police on Friday went to the Kaohsiung address written on the parcel and detained a man surnamed Shih (施). His alleged accomplice, surnamed Chen (陳), was also arrested. The two men have been turned over to the prosecutors’ office for violation of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例). Police said that the haul is large enough to make about 50,000 pills with a market value of about NT$10 million (US$328,947).

SOCIETY

Southbound policy touted

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday said that promoting people-to-people exchanges with Southeast Asian nations is an essential part of the “new southbound policy.” Given that Taiwan does not have diplomatic relations with any nations in the region, such a policy is crucial to maintaining bilateral ties, Lin said while addressing a Taipei job fair featuring Taiwanese companies with operations in Southeast Asia. Taiwan is trying to develop amicable interactions with Southeast Asian nations through the “new southbound policy,” in which Taiwanese companies can play an important role, Lin said, adding that the government hopes to encourage talented people from Southeast Asia to study and work in Taiwan by offering a range of courses that match their needs.