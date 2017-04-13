Air defense drill to be staged in central Taiwan at 1:30pm

Staff writer, with CNA

An annual air defense drill that requires people to stay indoors and imposes traffic controls for 30 minutes is to take place in seven cities and counties in central Taiwan today.

The drill, codenamed Wan An No. 40, is to be held from 1:30pm to 2pm in Taichung, Chiayi City, and Miaoli, Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

During the half-hour, the public and vehicles have to stay off the roads as ordered by soldiers, police and civil defense workers.

High-speed trains and flights will not be affected by the drill, but Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp advised people to arrive early for trains at Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi stations, as shuttle bus services, taxis and private cars will not be operating during the drill.

The drill is to be held in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County from 1:30pm to 2pm on May 11, and in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Keelung and Hsinchu City, as well as Yilan County during the same 30-minute period on May 18.

The drill is to be held in Penghu County on May 24.