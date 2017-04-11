Taipei temperatures climb to highest for the year

Staff writer, with CNA

The temperature in Taipei rose to more than 35°C yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The temperature recorded at 12:48pm was 35.4°C, the highest recorded in the nation this year, the bureau said.

The temperature in Taitung County’s Dawu Township (大武) was 35.3°C and New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) was 34.9°C, the bureau said, adding that 14 places recorded their highest temperatures for the year.

Temperatures of more than 32°C were recorded in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), Taichung’s Wuci District (梧棲), Yilan County, Tainan and Chiayi City, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, as the high temperatures drove up demand for electricity, the state-run Taiwan Power Co said that the operating reserve as a percentage of total generating capacity dropped to 5.36 percent yesterday, with the power supply system entering “orange” mode.

The company uses a five-color system to indicate the level of power reserves and the stability of the power supply. Green indicates an operating reserve of more than 10 percent of total supply, yellow indicates a reserve of between 6 and 10 percent, and orange indicates a reserve of less than 6 percent.

Red indicates that the reserve capacity has fallen below 900,000 kilowatts — about 2.4 percent of the total — and black means the reserve capacity is under 500,000 kilowatts, a precursor to power rationing.