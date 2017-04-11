Air-conditioning to be regulated in theaters

Staff writer, with CNA

A trial program requiring a number of movie theater operators to maintain a minimum temperature in theaters would be introduced this summer in preparation for a permanent legal measure next year, the Bureau of Energy said yesterday.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2014 promulgated energy saving regulations, including zero air-conditioner leakage, a ban on incandescent lights and a measure that set air-conditioning in offices at 26°C in 20 designated sectors, the bureau said.

Hotels, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cosmetics stores, electronics stores, banks, securities brokerages, post offices, Mass Rapid Transit System stations, restaurants, and fashion and footwear retailers were included in the regulations.

To further reduce energy consumption in summer, the bureau held talks with the Ministry of Culture and the National Theater Association in October last year about expanding the scope of the regulations to apply to theaters, the bureau said.

The bureau has yet to draft a list of 109 movie theaters that are to be included in the trial, it said, adding that an announcement will be made next month.

If the trial is successful, the rules would be applied to all theaters next year, the bureau said.

According to the Energy Management Act (能源管理法), operators that violate air-conditioning temperature regulations face a fine of between NT$20,000 and NT$100,000, the bureau said.

Between 2014 and this year, 55 operators were fined for violating the regulations, it added.