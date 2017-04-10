Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SPORTS

Foreign volunteers recruited

The organizing committee of the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei said 508 foreigners have signed up as volunteers for the Games. Most are students studying under exchange programs, and they will work alongside 18,000 local volunteers, the committee said. It also said that it will offer a course to about 1,000 certified or licensed physical therapists or athletic trainers on how to assist athletes at the August event. Experts have been invited to lecture as part of the program, it said. In Taiwan most athletic trainers are graduates of university physical education departments, and tend to focus on pre-game injury prevention and treatment, such as muscle taping and relaxation, to prevent exacerbating injuries, the committee said. This year’s Universiade is scheduled to open at the Taipei Municipal Stadium on Aug. 19 and run through Aug. 30, with about 12,000 athletes, coaches and support staff from more than 150 nations.

SOCIETY

Language variety endorsed

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) on Saturday said that the mother tongues of the nation’s new immigrants should be cherished to make Taiwan’s culture more diverse. In the spirit of equal cultural rights, the rights of those who speak in different languages should be taken into account so that new immigrants can retain their mother tongue after they move to Taiwan, she said. Cheng made the remarks at a public hearing in Taichung on her ministry’s draft national language development act. “Concern for the preservation and development of every language in this land is not only a responsibility toward Taiwan, but toward the world, as every language is an important asset of world civilization,” she said. Nearly 270 individuals or groups concerned about language development registered to speak at the hearing, but the number of who could actually attend was limited to about 70.

CRIME

Dad charged in baby’s death

A man was last week indicted on charges of manslaughter after allegedly mixing sleeping pills into the formula he fed to his two-month-old daughter to stop her crying. The Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday said the man, identified only by his surname, Chen (陳), added ground-up sleeping tablets to the baby’s formula on several occasions in July last year. The pills, which Chen had legally obtained from his doctor, contained flunitrazepam (FM2), and considered a date-rape drug because of its strong hypnotic effect. After discovering the baby rigid and unresponsive, he rushed her to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive her.

EDUCATION

Schools to work with police

The Ministry of Education yesterday said that universities and schools will be instructed to work more closely with police to establish a database of students involved in drugs to better monitor drug abuse on and off campus. According to the ministry, 7,750 people aged between 18 and 24 were involved in drug-related cases last year, including 183 college students and 207 high-school and vocational-school students. However, police do not have access to the data, because it can only be accessed by the ministry. Without that information, it is difficult for law enforcement officials to identify schools where drug abuse is rife, the ministry said.