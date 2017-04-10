MAC pessimistic over wife’s plan to see Lee Ming-che

Staff writer, with CNA

Detained human rights advocate Lee Ming-che’s (李明哲) wife is to depart for Beijing today in a bid to meet him in China, but the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said she “might have difficulty entering” the nation.

Lee, a former Democratic Progressive Party worker and a staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei, has been detained in China for the past 22 days after entering the country from Macau on March 19.

Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), is hoping to meet representatives from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office and the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) to learn the reason for his detention.

She is to be accompanied by Straits Exchange Foundation staff, the council said.

Deputy Mainland Affairs Council Minister and spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said an official and a legal counsel from the foundation will accompany Lee Ching-yu on the trip “as far as they can,” since the decision on whether they will be allowed into China lies with the Chinese authorities.

Chiu said the council and foundation have done their best to solicit China’s assistance in resolving the matter, preferably by releasing Lee Ming-che so as not to worsen “already complicated, sensitive” cross-strait ties.

The foundation has sent five messages to ARATS regarding the issue, but the latter has responded only by saying: “There is no further information to offer,” foundation Deputy Secretary-General and spokeswoman Lee Li-jane (李麗珍).

“We are not sure whether Lee Ching-yu will be admitted tomorrow,” she said.

The Taiwan Association for Human Rights, which is backing Lee Ching-yu’s campaign to secure her husband’s release, said that besides seeking a Chinese official explanation, “most importantly, she wants to personally meet her husband and ensure that he is safe.”