Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

NATIONAL PARKS

Kenting named most popular

The nation’s nine national parks and one national natural park received more than 22 million visitors last year, of which Kenting National Park was the most popular, attracting 25 percent of all visitors, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The ministry said that 22.91 million people visited the parks last year, down 5.8 million from the previous year, mainly because of a decline in the number of Chinese visitors and two strong typhoons which battered Taiwan in July and September, wreaking havoc on many areas. Kenting National Park attracted 5.84 million visitors, followed by Taroko National Park with 4.52 million visitors and Yangmingshan National Park with 4.32 million visitors.

WEATHER

Rain to approach mid-week

It should feel summery nationwide today due to warm air brought by southerly winds and a lack of moisture, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Clear and sunny skies are expected, with maximum daytime temperatures forecast to be 30?C in the north, 32?C in central and southern regions and 28?C in the east, the bureau said. A wet weather front is to approach tomorrow and Tuesday, bringing showers to the north and east, it added. A strengthening front and northeasterly winds on Wednesday and Thursday will continue the showers and thunderstorms in the north, it said, adding that temperatures will remain warm, with highs of about 25?C.

COAST GUARD

All saved from stuck ferry

Ferry passengers were rescued after being stranded off the coast of Chiayi County on Friday evening, the Coast Guard Administration said. The boat, which was carrying 346 passengers, was stranded 8 nautical miles (14.8km) off the coast of Budai Township (布袋) in Chiayi after taking on water, it said. The vessel, named Kai Hsuan No. 3, left Penghu’s Magong Port (馬公港) at 4pm on Friday and was scheduled to dock in Budai a few hours later. Coast guard vessels rescued all passengers and crew by 7:45pm and took everyone back to land, the administration said, adding that the cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

MUSIC

A-mei extra tickets sold out

All 22,000 tickets to two additional concerts by pop star A-mei (阿妹) in Kaohsiung were sold within 45 seconds of going on sale yesterday, concert organizers said. Tickets for the extra A-mei Utopia 2.0 Carnival concerts at the Kaohsiung Arena on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 went on sale at noon yesterday, and were priced from NT$800 to NT$3,600. A-mei added the two extra dates to her tour to meet overwhelming demand. All 66,000 tickets to the six original concerts were sold in 8 minutes after going on sale on Jan. 15. The concerts are to take place between Aug. 12 and 27.

ART

Musee d’Orsay works hosted

Sixty-nine masterpieces from the Musee d’Orsay in Paris went on display at the National Palace Museum in Taipei yesterday. The exhibition celebrating the French museum’s 30th anniversary features paintings that showcase the development of European painting in the second half of the 19th century. Museum director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) expressed the hope that the show would attract 300,000 visitors, more than the 230,000 who saw the exhibition in Seoul earlier this year. The exhibition runs through July 24.