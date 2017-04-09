Hung’s forum absence draws criticism

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) should reconsider and present her policies in a forum to be held by the party caucus tomorrow, KMT chairperson aspirant Pan Wei-kang (潘維剛) said yesterday.

Hung on Friday turned down an invitation to the policy presentation forum, where other chairperson candidates are to share their policy proposals with the public, making her the only candidate to do so.

Party headquarters already planned for the candidates to present their policies and it would be inappropriate if different groups were to hold policy presentation events, Hung said.

In response, Pan made an open appeal to Hung in the media, asking her “not to provide fodder to those who take pleasure in [KMT infighting].”

In an opinion piece for an online media outlet, Pan said that Hung’s absence would exacerbate rumors that the KMT has been engaged in a serious internecine feud.

“It is regrettable that the KMT chairperson election, which features the most candidates in history, reflecting the spirit of party democracy, is subjected to so much ridicule and criticism,” Pan wrote.

“When the governing Democracy Progressive Party is preparing to harm people through anti-espionage law; dividing the KMT; humiliating military personnel, public servants and public school teachers; and prohibiting people from declaring their will to ‘safeguard the Republic of China,’ the KMT should give people hope rather than sulking over party business,” she wrote.

The KMT caucus on Friday confirmed the topics to be discussed by the candidates: party reform, cross-strait policy, youth empowerment, the role of the legislative caucus, how to reflect public will and post-election solidarity.

The event is to be hosted by KMT Legislators Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華).

KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) said the caucus had wished to keep the topics secret, but some candidates had worried that they could be leaked to benefit certain people.

To avoid controversy, the caucus decided to announce the topics to all contenders, but there will still be one impromptu question, she said.

Additional Reporting by Chen Yu-fu