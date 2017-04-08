More than a third of Taiwanese feel unhealthy, Watsons survey shows

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 33 percent of Taiwanese consider themselves unhealthy, a survey by health and beauty retail group Watsons showed.

To mark World Health Day (WHD) on Thursday, the group’s research institute, Watsons Insights on Shoppers Experience (WISE), released a global health survey targeting people aged 15 to 60 in 11 countries and areas, highlighting the theme of this year’s WHD campaign: depression.

Asked whether they felt healthy, 64 percent of Taiwanese respondents said they were healthy or very healthy — much lower than the global average of 82 percent — while more than 33 percent said they were unhealthy.

France topped the survey, with a WISE index score of 86, followed by the Netherlands with 82 and the UK with 79.

Taiwan ranked second to last, with a score of 46. The global average score was 66.

The survey found that 90 percent of respondents thought that a healthier person laughs more often, although only 37 percent of Taiwanese respondents felt they do not laugh enough, 63 percent of whom attributed it to stress.

The health issues that Taiwanese were most concerned about were weight (41 percent), healthy eating (40 percent) and eye care (37 percent).

Only 29 percent thought tiredness or lack of vigor and 26 percent considered anxiety important issues.

This indicates that Taiwanese are more concerned about their physical health and appearance, Watsons said.

In comparison, 54 percent of French respondents were most concerned about anxiety, it said.