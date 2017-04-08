Stadium track work completed

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei New Construction Office yesterday said that the refurbished track at the Taipei Municipal Stadium this week earned Class 1 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Certified Athletics Facility status.

Work on the track at the facility on Dunhua N Road was completed on Wednesday last week and the facility was awarded the IAAF certification on Tuesday, the office said.

The stadium is to play an important role in the Summer Universiade in August, as it is to be the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as an events arena and practice facility for track-and-field athletes, the office said.

The office has been revamping the stadium since last year to conform to standards set by the International University Sports Federation, which oversees the Universiade.

Installing a new track involved excavating the old one, making the work highly susceptible to rain, the office said.

Thanks to streamlined efforts by office employees and a contractor, the completion date was moved forward almost two months from the schedule, it said.

Besides the refurbished track, work to upgrade the facility included the placement of straight tracks, adjustments to the length of runways, as well as the addition of a sandpit and a shot put field, while a springboard was installed in the pool area for diving competitions, it said.

The material used along part of the track in the warm-up area has been changed from grass to synthetic rubber, the office said.

Lights have been installed to provide spectators with a more comfortable experience when they watch competitions at night, the office said.

The refurbishment cost NT$110 million (US$3.6 million), the office said.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday inspected the refurbished arena.

The mayor took to the track, where he was joined by professional runners in a demonstration race.

However, shortly after he set out, Ko lost his balance and tumbled, prompting laughter and gasps.

Asked by reporters whether he sustained any injuries, Ko said: “I am fine. The track is really nice, very bouncy.”

He said that the fall was due to him skipping the warm-up and the fact that he had not run for a long time.

Two lessons he learned from the fall was that one should always be well prepared and professionals should be respected, Ko said.