Motorbike crash resulting in deaths prompts uproar

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A father and son have caused an uproar following a motorcycle crash that killed two women on Provincial Highway No. 2 in New Taipei City on Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the father and son, surnamed Yang (楊), were riding Yamaha Supersport motorcycles along the coastal road when the son overtook a car, allegedly speeding past it on the right, before slamming into the back of a scooter ridden by the two sisters aged 56 and 68.

The women were rushed to a hospital by an ambulance, but had sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The son was also injured after falling from his motorcycle, but doctors declared his condition to not be life-threatening. He remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

Reports said that the son does not have a license to operate a heavy motorcycle.

The incident prompted criticism of the father and son, as they did not immediately apologize to the women’s family, with people calling for heavy punishments.

The father also reportedly told police and bystanders at the scene of the crash that he was just a friend of his son.

The father on Wednesday offered an apology to the women’s family, crawling into the memorial service.

He said that he was not aware that his son does not have a license for a heavy motorcycle.