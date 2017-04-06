Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

US to mull vetting

Taiwanese travelers to the US could be subject to “extreme vetting” as the US government mulls extending the practice to visitors from friendly nations, the Wall Street Journal reported. Citing US government officals, the paper reported that foreign nationals planning to visit the US could be forced to “reveal mobile phone contacts, social media passwords and financial data” and answer questions about their ideology. The planned measures could even be applied to visitors from the 38 countries that participate in the US’ visa-waiver program, including Taiwan, the report said, citing an unnamed senior official. “We are aware of the article. We will keep the public informed about changes affecting travelers to the US,” American Institute in Taiwan spokeswoman Sonia Urbom said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has yet to verify the report and would update the public with any changes.

SECURITY

Migrant worker surrenders

Kinmen County coast guard officers yesterday handed a runaway Vietnamese worker to Changhua County immigration officers after the woman surrendered, saying that she wanted to return to Vietnam to care for her sick father. Coast Guard Administration officials said they received information about the runaway worker and traveled to Changhua County to meet the woman, who agreed to be handed over to immigration officials. The woman, surnamed Nguyen, 35, came to Taiwan in 2012 to work at a manufacturing plant in southern Taiwan. In July 2014, she ran away from her employer because the pay was too low and did odd jobs in central Taiwan, coast guard officials said.

EDUCATION

Payment to teach increased

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced that it will increase the monthly stipend for those enrolled in a government program to teach Chinese in India and Southeast Asia to US$1,500. The payment was US$1,000 to US$1,200, but Taiwanese showed little interest because of poor transportation and low salaries offered by schools in India and Southeast Asia. The ministry, in conjunction with the government’s “new southbound policy,” announced the increase in a bid to attract more qualified applicants. Last year, 159 Taiwanese were selected to teach around the world, with 90 of those in India and Southeast Asian nations. Teachers receive both the stipend and a salary from the school where they teach, the ministry said, adding that it would continue to work with the schools to ensure optimal salaries and benefits for teachers.

CYBERSECURITY

AnonymousFox defaces sites

A hacking group called AnonymousFox has defaced about 100 government and private Web sites in Taiwan since March 25, Zone-H.org, Taiwan’s largest Web site defacement archive, said. About 100 Web sites using the domain “.com.tw” have had their home pages defaced by AnonymousFox. In most cases, the attacks have damaged the reputation of the agency or company rather than caused financial losses or leaked information, Zone-H said. Zone-H provides companies with unlimited information, such as the address of hacked Web sites, the time of the hacking and a screenshot of the Web page after it was defaced.