Plastic surgeons charged over unauthorized products

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday concluded a year-long investigation and pressed charges against prominent plastic surgeon Lee Chin-liang (李進良) and four other doctors specializing in cosmetic surgery for using products and equipment from South Korea that have not received regulatory approval for medical use.

The five plastic surgeons were indicted for violations of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement.

The investigation found that the doctors, who worked at some of Taipei’s most popular cosmetic surgery clinics, had been using surgical products from South Korean company Medikan International when performing face-lifts and nose jobs.

The case began in 2012, when Ruby-Jane International, a Taipei-based cosmetics company, began to import products from Medikan.

The products were reportedly registered as “healthcare products” to bypass regulatory restrictions.

Ruby-Jane International owner Chiang Cheng-ming (江正明) and three employees were last year summoned for questioning, as the Medikan products had not been certified for clinical use as required by Ministry of Health and Welfare regulations.

They were later released on bail.

Chiang is married to popular English teacher Ruby Hsu (徐薇), the owner of Ruby English Institute who is also a coinvestor in Ruby-Jane International

Ruby-Jane International over several years sold an estimated NT$23 million (US$757,052 at the current exchange rate) of imported face-lift procedure products.

Clinics involved in the case include Justmake Plastic Clinic, of which Lee is director; Han Feng Plastic Surgery Clinic; Milano Aesthetic Clinic; Vigor Beauty Clinic; Beauty Forever Clinic; and Bogen Rhinoplasty Clinic.