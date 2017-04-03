FDA warns against taking allergy pills without prescription

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said people with seasonal allergies, who often suffer during the change from winter to spring, should consult with pharmacists or doctors before purchasing over-the-counter anti-allergy medication.

Typical symptoms of seasonal allergies, such as nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and itchy nose, eyes or throat, tend to recur, and many people are used to buying medicine without prescription, the FDA said.

However, people with glaucoma, severe metabolic kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, hyperthyroidism or respiratory disease should see a doctor before taking anti-allergy medication to prevent drug interactions, it said.

Possibly pregnant, pregnant or breast-feeding women, people above 65 years old and people who are regularly taking sedatives, sleeping pills or other medication should also consult with a pharmacist before purchasing anti-allergy medication, it added.

The FDA said some people might experience drowsiness after taking anti-allergy medication, so they should avoid driving or operating machinery or equipment that is potentially dangerous.

Many people drive long distances during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, the FDA said, adding that people who have taken anti-allergy medication should avoid driving to reduce risks.

It said that some anti-allergy medicines contain caffeine and people using such medication should avoid drinking coffee or caffeinated beverages to avoid excessive caffeine intake, which might cause anxiety, irritability, insomnia, palpitation or arrhythmia .

The FDA urged people to keep medicines away from direct sunlight and out of children’s reach, not take medication with alcoholic beverages, read the instructions to prevent an overdose and stop taking their medication and see a doctor if symptoms are not relieved, or if they start to feel discomfort after a few days.